Since Kyle Shanahan revealed at his Monday media availability that Jimmy Garoppolo sprained his right thumb, the news continues to get worse. Shortly after the 49ers coach made his announcement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Garoppolo had a “more significant injury” than a sprain.

Now comes a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Garoppolo has a chipped bone and torn ligament in his throwing thumb.

Garoppolo did not practice Monday.

Rookie Trey Lance will start if Garoppolo can’t go against the Texans on Sunday. The third overall choice has not thrown a pass since his Oct. 10 start against the Cardinals when he injured a knee.

The last time he played was Nov. 21 when Lance took five snaps in mop-up duty against the Jaguars.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo has chipped bone, torn ligament in thumb originally appeared on Pro Football Talk