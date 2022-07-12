Jimmy Garoppolo‘s agent, Don Yee, said earlier this week that the quarterback’s rehab is on schedule.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com added detail to Yee’s report of Garoppolo “progressing well” from offseason right shoulder surgery, citing a source who told him Garoppolo resumed throwing 2-3 weeks ago.

That follows what General Manager John Lynch said during draft weekend about the team expecting Garoppolo to begin throwing in late June.

Once Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache clears Garoppolo to resume football activities, then the 49ers can attempt to trade Garoppolo. The 49ers were “close” to moving Garoppolo before his March 8 surgery took the team by surprise and brought trade talks to a “screeching halt.”

With training camp rosters set, the 49ers might not find a taker this late. The Browns are awaiting word on the length of Deshaun Watson‘s suspension, so that could end up a possible landing spot.

But Garoppolo has a $24.2 million salary, so it probably takes the 49ers paying some of the salary and Garoppolo being willing to cut his salary for a move to be made. The 49ers also could just release Garoppolo.

Garoppolo is 33-14 as a regular-season starter, and he was 4-2 in the playoffs for the 49ers.

The 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the third overall selection in 2021, and Lance is expected to take over the starting job this season.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo began throwing 2-3 weeks ago originally appeared on Pro Football Talk