Report: Jimmy G signing one-year contract with NFC West rival Rams

Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to the NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams are signing Garoppolo to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday, citing a source.

The Los Angeles Rams are signing former Raiders and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per source.



NFL suspended Garoppolo two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Rams are giving former Raiders and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo a one-year deal, per source.

Garoppolo spent parts of six seasons in San Francisco from 2017 to 2022 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2023 NFL season after Brock Purdy entrenched himself as the 49ers' starting quarterback. The Raiders released Garoppolo on Wednesday, with the veteran signal-caller wasting no time finding his new NFL home.

The 32-year-old quarterback knows the NFC West well, posting a 14-7 regular-season record in 21 games as a starting quarterback in contests against the division. That includes a perfect 8-0 record against the Rams, who he now will suit up for as the presumed backup to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

After a long tenure with the 49ers that included a trip to Super Bowl LIV and a 6-2 record in the playoffs as San Francisco's starting quarterback, Garoppolo now has the opportunity to square off against his former team at least twice per season.

