Report: Jimmy Butler open to playing with LeBron James on Lakers

Jimmy Butler reportedly wants to play with his friend Kyrie Irving next year.

But that doesn’t mean Butler has taken a professional side in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving rift.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

Per a source close to Butler, he’s open to the idea of moving on from the Timberwolves to play alongside James in Los Angeles.

Why wouldn’t Butler be open to it? LeBron is a great player who vaults his teams into championship contention. Los Angeles is a desirable place to be.

But I believe Butler also wants to play with Irving, and Irving and LeBron probably aren’t teaming up again. I also believe Butler probably wants to make as much money as possible, which would mean re-signing in Minnesota (or elsewhere if the Timberwolves trade him).

Butler can’t get it all. Like all free agents, he must balance his priorities.

Where will playing with LeBron on the Lakers rank? That’s a much bigger question than whether Butler is merely open to it.