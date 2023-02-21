Report: Jimbo to fill out the Defensive staff with In-house promotion

Jimbo Fishers’ coaching staff is going to look quite a bit different when the Aggies take the field in September than it did in 2022. Most notably, Bobby Petrino will the one roaming the sidelines with a play sheet calling in plays to quarterback Conner Weigman, and with the departure of linebacker coach Santucci, who left to join Mike Elko at Duke, the staff on the defensive side of the ball will be undergoing some change of its own.

The Aggies are reported to be promoting Bryant Gross-Armiento from analyst to defensive back coach. This moves pairs him with coach TJ Rushing and gives him the chance to earn some on-field experience. He is viewed by the team as a talented recruiter with a high ceiling, and now is the perfect opportunity for him to help fill the void left by Nick Willaims, who joined Deion Sanders’ staff when Coach Prime was hired by Colorado.

Texas A&M is expected to promote analyst Bryant Gross-Armiento to an on-field spot working with the defensive backs, sources tell @on3sports. Gross-Armiento, an ex-Wake Forest safety, is viewed at A&M as a big-time rising star coach and recruiter.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten pic.twitter.com/PXcoJgN3OM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 20, 2023

Gross-Armiento spent time at Wake Forest and Georgia before joining the Aggies. He was also part of the recruitment of Shemar Stewart, due to his Florida ties. With the coaching staff on both sides intact and Spring ball starting soon, it appears that DJ Durkin will be back in familiar territory coaching the linebackers.

