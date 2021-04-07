Jim Schwartz announced in January he was stepping away from the coaching profession. Two months apparently was long enough.

The former Eagles defensive coordinator is returning to Tennessee.

Brent Dougherty of 104.5 The Zone reports that Schwartz is joining the Titans staff. Schwartz’s official title is to be determined.

Dean Pees is the team’s defensive coordinator.

Schwartz spent 10 years with the organization, leaving after the 2008 season to become the Lions head coach. He served eight seasons as the Titans defensive coordinator.

Schwartz, 54, was the Eagles defensive coordinator the past five seasons.

Report: Jim Schwartz will join Titans staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk