Report: Jim Nantz seeks “Tony Romo money” from CBS

The offseason bidding war between ESPN and CBS over NFL game analyst Tony Romo was certain to have ripple effects. For CBS, it’s potentially creating a cannonball splash.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Jim Nantz wants “Tony Romo money” in his next contract with CBS.

Romo makes $17.5 million per year, and he only works football. Nantz, per Marchand, makes $6.5 million annually, and Nantz handles a wide range of events.

Marchand cites unnamed sources to support the claim that Nantz wants an eight-figure raise. Making the report far more credible is the fact that Marchand obtained quotes from Nantz’s agent, Sandy Montag, for the story — and that Montag did not issue a denial.

“In the last 30 years, Jim Nantz has become the face and voice of CBS Sports,” Montag told Marchand. “The network has become synonymous with his voice and his leadership.”

Per Marchand, CBS views Romo’s contract as an aberration, not a benchmark. Although the position is predictable, the truth is that CBS had to dig deep to keep Romo from leaving for ESPN. For Nantz to achieve a similar payday, he may have to develop a market for his services, like Romo did.

