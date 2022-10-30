Report: Jim Irsay ‘giving no thought’ to firing Frank Reich, Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t played to expectation this season and with a quarterback change starting in Week 8, many assume there will be changes coming at head coach and/or general manager this offseason.

However, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning that Irsay is “giving no thought” to firing Frank Reich as head coach or Chris Ballard as general manager.

Colts owner Jim Irsay clarified, rather emphatically, that he is giving no thought to firing Frank Reich as head coach or Chris Ballard as GM.

"I'm in a great spot with Chris and Frank. We're all re-energized with the move to Sam Ehlinger. Nothing is easy but feel really good." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 30, 2022

It remains to be seen if this sentiment will still be here after the season. The switch to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback could go one of two ways. Either the Colts find a diamond in the rough with their 2021 sixth-round pick, or he leads the Colts closer to the top of the draft order in 2023.

If it’s the latter, which is the most likely outcome, Irsay may not feel the same way during the upcoming offseason. They all seem excited about this quarterback change because of what Ehlinger could be, but that sentiment may not be around if the Colts fail to make the playoffs again.

Part of the issue with Ballard and Reich has been the stubbornness and lack of self scouting when it comes to changing philosophy. The Colts will continue to spin their tires in the mud if they continue to build the roster through invaluable positions while taking on retread quarterbacks every offseason.

Either Ballard and Reich have to convince Irsay they will go after a young quarterback in the 2023 draft or Irsay may have to part ways with a duo he’s very fond of.

Right now, Irsay is giving his support to Reich and Ballard. But by the end of the season, this perceived support may look more like a kiss of death if things don’t improve.

