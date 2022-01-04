As the NFL’s coaching carousel begins to spin, there’s one college coach who might be ready to jump back to the league.

Jim Harbaugh.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com cites sources from both the NFL and Michigan in his Tuesday report that Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave his alma mater for an NFL coaching job. Feldman notes one source said, “I think it’s real,” about Harbaugh’s potential interest in the NFL.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 12-2 record in 2021, with Michigan falling to Georgia 34-11 in last Friday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the Orange Bowl.

As noted in Feldman’s report, there’s been plenty of speculation that Harbaugh could land with the Raiders. Harbaugh was the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach from 2002-2003 and is reportedly friends with team owner Mark Davis.

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas’ head coach in October.

Harbaugh was the 49ers head coach from 2011-2014 and compiled a 44-19-1 record. San Francisco won the NFC West in each of Harbaugh’s first two years. Harbaugh lost to his brother, John, and the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

He left the 49ers for Michigan after an 8-8 2014 season.

Feldman also reports the Bears could be a potential destination for Harbaugh, should they choose to move on from Matt Nagy. Harbaugh played seven seasons for Chicago at quarterback from 1987-1993, compiling a 35-30 record.

Report: Jim Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave Michigan for NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk