Report: Jim Dray joining Cardinals staff as assistant coach

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Jim Dray is returning to the desert to join Kliff Kingsbury’s staff as an assistant coach, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Dray spent last season as an offensive quality control coach under Freddie Kitchens with the Cleveland Browns in his first year in coaching. Dray spent eight seasons in the league as a player after being selected in the seventh-round of the 2010 draft by the Cardinals. He spent five total seasons over two separate stints with Arizona during his playing career. He also played for the Browns, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Dray caught 56 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns over 94 career games played.

The position Dray is taking on the staff was not specified. Arizona elected to let five assistants go after the season came to an end: defensive line coach Chris Achuff, assistant special teams coach Randall McCray, assistant strength and conditioning coach Vernon Stephens, defensive assistant Chris Wilson, and assistant wide receivers coach Peter Badovinac.

While the team hired Darius Swinton to replace McCray as assistant special teams coach, the remaining positions remain unfilled.