Report: Jim Caldwell, Kevin O’Connell candidates for Eagles’ OC job

The Eagles are in search of a new offensive coordinator after dismissing Mike Groh on Thursday.

Jim Caldwell and Kevin O’Connell are candidates for the job, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The team is expected to have a short list.

The Eagles ranked 14th in total offense, including 11th in passing, during an injury-plagued season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins still list Caldwell as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach, but he took a leave of absence before the start of the season. Caldwell, 64, instead served the team in a consulting role.

He was Detroit’s head coach from 2014-17 and the Colts’ head coach from 2008-11.

O’Connell was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2019, his first time in that role after four NFL seasons as a quarterbacks coach or offensive assistant.

He spent three seasons in Washington.