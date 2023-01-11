Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had an interview with the Panthers on Monday. Now he’s meeting with another team with a vacancy at head coach.

The Broncos are interviewing Caldwell on Wednesday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing to Super Bowl XLIV in his first season. He was then Detroit’s head coach from 2014-2017, going 36-28 in those seasons with a pair of trips to the playoffs.

While one of the biggest tasks for Denver’s next head coach will be to try and get Russell Wilson playing at a much higher level in 2023. Caldwell does have a history of successfully working with quarterbacks.

The Broncos have also reportedly expressed interest in Sean Payton, Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, and DeMeco Ryans.

