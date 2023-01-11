Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday

Myles Simmons
Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had an interview with the Panthers on Monday. Now he’s meeting with another team with a vacancy at head coach.

The Broncos are interviewing Caldwell on Wednesday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing to Super Bowl XLIV in his first season. He was then Detroit’s head coach from 2014-2017, going 36-28 in those seasons with a pair of trips to the playoffs.

While one of the biggest tasks for Denver’s next head coach will be to try and get Russell Wilson playing at a much higher level in 2023. Caldwell does have a history of successfully working with quarterbacks.

The Broncos have also reportedly expressed interest in Sean Payton, Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, and DeMeco Ryans.

