Report: Jim Bob Cooter could be next offensive coordinator of Eagles

As we continue to wait for official word (which might never officially come) that coach Nick Sirianni will return as head coach of the Eagles, it's far more likely that one or both coordinators will be replaced.

On offense, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media mentioned on Saturday that Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter could be hired for the job.

That would require the Colts to be willing to let him go, since he's already their coordinator. In 2021, Cooter was a coaching consultant with the Eagles. He worked with former Philly offensive coordinator (now Colts head coach) Shane Steichen.

Sirianni hired Brian Johnson to replace Steichen. The offense hasn't been the same in 2023 as it was last year, which resulted in a Super Bowl berth.

On defense, Sean Desai was hired to replace Jonathan Gannon, now the Cardinals' coach. The Eagles were caught flat-footed by the departure of Gannon, who had said he wasn't leaving. If the Eagles had known, they could have potentially made 2022 consultant Vic Fangio the head coach.

During the season, Matt Patricia replaced Desai as the defensive playcaller. It's currently expected that neither Desai nor Patricia will return.