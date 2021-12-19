Report: S Jevon Holland will not play vs. Jets in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins thought they were getting good news for their Week 15 game against the New York Jets when they activated safety Jevon Holland from the reserve/COVID list.

However, according to ESPN Marcel Louis-Jacques, Holland will not play on Sunday as the Dolphins attempt to get to a .500 record.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen veteran defensive back Eric Rowe get opportunities when safety Brandon Jones has been out with an injury, so it would make sense that he gets chances this week.

With wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay still on the COVID list, this game against the Jets that was expected to be easier has only gotten tougher.