Report: Jets working to bring back Joe Flacco

After being selected at No. 2 overall last year, Zach Wilson is set to begin his second year as the Jets starting quarterback.

But it looks like New York would like to keep some continuity with a veteran in the QBs room.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are in talks with pending free agent Joe Flacco about a new deal to remain with the team. New York acquired Flacco from Philadelphia on Oct. 25 last year for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco appeared in two games with one start for the Jets, completing 64 percent of his passes for 338 yards with three TDs and no picks.

It was Flacco’s second stint with the Jets, after he started four games for the franchise in 2020. Flacco also started eight games for the Broncos in 2019 after departing the Ravens once Lamar Jackson supplanted him as Baltimore’s QB1.

Cimini also reports that head coach Robert Saleh would like to keep the quarterback trio of Wilson, Flacco, and Mike White — who the Jets have to tender as a pending restricted free agent.

In his first NFL action last season, White was 1-2 as a starter, completing 67 percent of his passes for 953 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

White impressed with 405 yards and three touchdowns in New York’s 34-31 victory over the Bengals in Week Eight. But his third start against Buffalo proved disastrous, as he threw four interceptions in the 45-17 loss.

