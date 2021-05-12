Report: Jets worked out Tavon Austin

Former first-round pick Tavon Austin could have a new team soon.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Austin worked out for the Jets on Wednesday and it went well.

Austin last played for the Packers in 2020, appearing in four regular season games and Green Bay’s two playoff contests. Austin was primarily a punt returner for Green Bay, but also caught five passes for 20 yards.

But Austin’s direct connection to the Jets comes from his time spent with the 49ers in last year’s training camp. New York offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was San Francisco’s passing game coordinator while head coach Robert Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator.

Austin was the eighth pick of the 2013 draft for the then-St. Louis Rams. He spent his first five seasons with the franchise, before the Cowboys acquired him for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

In 100 games, Austin has caught 220 passes for 2,026 yards with 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,340 yards and 10 TDs. He owns a career 7.9-yard average on 188 punt returns, scoring three touchdowns.

