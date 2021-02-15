Report: Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder could be a 'salary-cap casualty'

Report: Jets' Jamison Crowder could be a 'salary-cap casualty' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jamison Crowder's days with the Jets may be numbered.

Washington's fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft could soon be on the market again. An ESPN report by Jets reporter Rich Cimini wondered if the New York wide receiver could be a "salary-cap casualty" this offseason despite being the team's most productive offensive playmaker.

In the final year of his three-year, $28.5 million deal, Crowder's contract has a team-high cap charge of $11.4 million, making him vulnerable to part ways with the Jets who may look for other options to utilize their cap space.

Though Crowder's non-guaranteed $10 million in base salary is a high figure for a slot receiver, the former Burgundy and Gold wideout did catch six touchdowns and even threw one himself for a woeful Jets offense.

The tie from Crowder's potential availability to Washington's clear need for a slot receiver is an easy one to make. Second-year star receiver Terry McLaurin carried the load offensively, and new general manager Martin Mayhew has to find No. 17 some help if Washington's offense is going to add an extra layer of dynamism in 2021-22. That probably means more than just adding one big-name free agent receiver or draft pick.

McLaurin posted team-highs in completions (87), receiving yards (1,118), and targets (134) by a wide margin. Only tight end Logan Thomas caught more TDs with six.

Crowder spent his first four seasons with Washington, catching 14 TDs and producing 2,692 total yards. The former Duke Blue Devil posted career-lows in his contract year playing in just nine games and scoring two TDs with 388 yards in 2018. He was a frustrating punt returner, too.

There's a reason Washington let him hit free agency for a relatively big-money contract for a slot receiver. But Crowder also produces with at least 59 receptions in five of his six NFL seasons. If he hits the market at a more reasonable price, it could be one small upgrade to a position that needs a few.