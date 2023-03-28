Report: Jets want protections from Packers in scenario Aaron Rodgers plays only one season

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the New York Jets are seeking protection in the form of a conditional draft pick from the Green Bay Packers in the looming trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turns 40 in December and may only play one more season.

Robinson describes the protection as a “sticking point” in the current negotiations between Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

In this scenario, the Jets would get some form of draft pick compensation from the Packers in 2025 if Rodgers does not play during the 2024 season.

Other parts of the currently proposed deal, per Robinson: the Packers would get a second-round pick in 2023 and a 2024 conditional pick that could go up to a first-rounder based on how well the Jets do next season.

Gutekunst said Monday that a first-round pick isn’t a “necessity” in the deal, but he does want premier picks or players back for the four-time MVP.

Something based on these parameters could work well for both sides. The Packers would get a top-50 pick this year and the potential of another high pick next year, while the Jets would be getting a franchise-changing quarterback and some protection against him only playing one season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire