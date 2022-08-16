Report: Jets uninterested in Jimmy Garoppolo because of Joe Flacco

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
Every quarterback injury will catch the attention of anyone interested in Jimmy Garoppolo’s future destination. That’s why Zach Wilson’s knee injury in the Jets’ preseason opener and the ensuing surgery were of particular interest on the West Coast. Wilson underwent surgery on his meniscus according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and his status for Week 1 is in doubt. Despite an injury to their starting QB, New York isn’t interested in Garoppolo because they’re confident in backup signal caller Joe Flacco per Rapoport.

Flacco has been with the Jets’ for the last two seasons as their backup. He’s 0-5 in five starts, though he played well in a 24-17 loss to the Dolphins last year. His familiarity with their system and his reported success in training camp this year make it a logical move for the Jets. Not to mention they may only need him to start a game or two depending on Wilson’s recovery time.

Garoppolo would require the Jets to either take on a hefty salary or negotiate a new deal while also giving up an asset to get him.

All logical signs continue pointing to Garoppolo landing with the Browns pending an extension of Deshaun Watson’s suspension. If no deal comes to fruition there though we may see the 49ers forced into releasing the veteran QB, which is the route they’ve been aiming to avoid all offseason.

