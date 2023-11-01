Report: Jets tried to trade for Davante Adams, Mike Evans

The Jets were neither buyers nor sellers at the trade deadline. As to the former, it wasn't for lack of trying.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets tried to trade for Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Per the report, the Jets made "repeated" inquiries about both players. They consistently were rebuffed.

Costello adds that the Raiders were willing to discuss a possible trade for receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Jets, however, wanted an outside weapon, not a slot receiver.

The Buccaneers are currently contenders in the NFC South; that would explain their reluctance to trade Evans. For the Raiders, they possibly decided to finish the year with Adams and trade him in the offseason, when perhaps more teams would be involved and the compensation would be greater.

In situations like this, there's always an interesting question beyond the "what." It's the "why." Why did the Jets leak this?

The most obvious explanation is they felt compelled to placate quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who justified his decision to give up $33.8 million in 2023 and 2024 compensation by explaining it would give the team more flexibility to acquire veteran talent. If they didn't try to do so via the trade market, why did Rodgers take such a steep pay cut?