Report: Jets trade veteran DT Steve McLendon to Buccaneers
Following Sunday’s 24-0 loss, Joe Douglas was working the phones. The Jets agreed to terms on a trade with the Buccaneers for veteran defensive lineman Steve McLendon, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. While the compensation has yet to be announced, McLendon will have an opportunity to reunite with Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers in Tampa Bay. McLendon had been the heart and soul of the Jets defense, including being one of the senior-most players on the team. McLendon played over 20 snaps in New York’s Week 6 loss and has a total of 14 combined tackles on the season