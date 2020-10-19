Report: Jets trade Steve McLendon to Bucs

The Buccaneers just finished off the Packers, but they weren’t finished with their work for the night.

The Bucs agreed to terms on a trade with Jets for nose tackle Steve McLendon, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The rare game-day trade will see the Bucs send the Jets a sixth-round choice in 2022 in return for the Jets’ seventh-round selection in 2023.

Thus, it could be an awkward plane ride home with the Jets from Miami. Or maybe McLendon just stays in Florida.

McLendon started in the loss to the Dolphins and made four tackles.

McLendon, 34, started every game for the Jets this season and has 14 tackles in six games. He has played 143 games with 89 starts in his 11-year career.

McLendon spent the first six years of his career in Pittsburgh.

