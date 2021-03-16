Report: Jets sign WR Corey Davis to three-year deal

The Jets agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with former Titans wideout Corey Davis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The pact includes $27 million in guaranteed money. This deal won’t become official until March 17 at 4 p.m. ET. Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, should immediately take over as the Jets’ outside receiver alongside Denzel Mims. Davis underperformed in his first three seasons with the Titans before playing well in 2020. He finished the season with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns – all career-highs

