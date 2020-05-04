Report: Jets have shopped Marcus Maye

The Jets have had trade discussions involving safety Marcus Maye, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

General Manager Joe Douglas has “fielded trade inquiries and engaged in discussions about Maye” over the past year, according to Mehta. The Jets never received a deal good enough to bite on before the draft, obviously.

But after using a third-round draft choice on safety Ashtyn Davis, the Jets now could be more inclined to move on a trade for Maye. Maye is scheduled to make $1.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jamal Adams‘ contract situation could give Douglas pause on trading Maye. Adams and the Jets both want the safety signed to a long-term contract, but they don’t appear close on a megadeal.

The Jets surely want to assure at least one of the veteran safeties is in their defensive backfield in 2020 and then beyond.

Maye, 27, should have trade value. In three seasons, he has 178 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

