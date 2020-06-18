Report: Jets safety Jamal Adams requests trade

The Jamal Adams-Jets saga has taken another turn.

The 2019 All-Pro has reportedly requested a trade after the two sides have been unable to reach a long-term extension, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The Jets have not given Adams' agent permission to speak with other teams, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens are one of seven teams that Adams would welcome a trade to.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets' Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks













— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Adams' trade request comes just days after the Pro Bowl safety went on a rant on Thursday responding to a fan on Instagram, concluding his post with "Maybe it is time to move on!"

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with "Maybe it's time to move on!" pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

"I deserve to be paid, but when I'm asking to be taken care of, I'm "being that guy,' huh?" Adams wrote.

The Jets have previously stated that they want their best defensive player to be a "Jet for life," but have yet to offer the safety a contract extension that he feels he's worth. Adams has made it clear multiple times this offseason that he wants a new deal before the season starts.

Story continues

Adams is currently under contract for the next two seasons, as the Jets picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract earlier this offseason.

However, the safety has seen one member from his 2017 draft class, Christian McCaffrey, ink a multi-year extension.

"Don't use the pandemic excuse," Adams wrote on why he hasn't been extended. "[McCaffrey] got paid not too long ago. Well deserved. Great friend of mine."

Two other members from that class, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, are both reportedly working towards extensions before the 2020 season begins.

Adams addressed Mahomes' potential contract in his Instagram rant, too.

"[Mahomes] is about to get 40 to 60 [millions] a year. Well deserved," Adams said. "But don't compare me to QB's if you aren't paying me QB money. S---, if I was about to get 40 [million] plus u wouldn't hear a damn word from me."

Adams has emerged as one of the best safeties in the NFL, and the former LSU star is seeking to be paid like it. According to Cimini, Adams wants to be the highest-paid safety on the Jets, which means exceeding linebacker C.J. Mosley's annual salary of $17 million. Bears safety Eddie Jackson is currently the highest-paid player at the position. He will earn $14.6 million in 2020.

The 24-year-old Adams will make just $3.5 million this season and $9.9 million next year before he becomes a free agent following the 2021 season.

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Report: Jets safety Jamal Adams requests trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington