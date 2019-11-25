Report: Jets RT Chuma Edoga to miss time with MCL sprain

The Jets have had to do a lot of shuffling along their offensive line because of injuries this year and they needed to do more of it during Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Right tackle Chuma Edoga left the game with a knee injury and he went for an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Edoga has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and is set to miss time while recovering.

Edoga was a third-round pick this year and took over as a starter in the fifth week of the season. Brandon Shell had been the starter at right tackle before Edoga and he filled in for the rookie after Sunday’s injury.

Center Ryan Kalil and right guard Brian Winters are both on injured reserve. Kelechi Osemele opened the year as the team’s left guard, but was released after a disagreement about a shoulder injury.