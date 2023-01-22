Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022.

After spending the 2019 season as LSU’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach — helping pilot future NFL stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase to a national championship — he was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator under former head coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina finished 21st in yards and 24th in points in 2020. But with the offense struggling at the bottom of the league in 2021, the Panthers fired Brady on Dec. 5.

The Jets have also interviewed former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Denver passing game coordinator/QBs coach Klint Kubiak, Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.

