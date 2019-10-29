Report: Jets 'receptive to trading' Le'Veon Bell, months after signing him

The 1-6 New York Jets have the worst offense in the NFL. They’re last in total yards (1,467), last in first downs (92), last in passing yards (1,020) and 31st in several other categories.

But they’re apparently open to trading away the only player on their roster who has generated yards, just months after he was signed to a big free-agent deal.

Report: Jets ‘receptive’ to trading Le’Veon Bell

On Tuesday, Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted that the Jets are “certainly receptive” to the idea of trading running back Le’Veon Bell, but the team hadn’t gotten any calls on him from other teams that might be interested.

Bell currently has over 200 more yards from scrimmage than his nearest teammate, totaling 349 yards on 109 carries (that is a subpar 3.2 yards per carry) and 187 yards on 32 catches. He has two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion (the Jets have scored only seven offensive touchdowns this season).

The Jets are reportedly 'receptive' to the idea of trading RB Le'Veon Bell. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Receiver Jamison Crowder has 326 yards on 35 catches and one carry.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and Connor Hughes of The Athletic tweeted that the Jets, who traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday, are in fire-sale mode and teams have been calling general manager Joe Douglas to see what the price would be for Bell. The price is high, both in dollars and compensation for the Jets.

Bell signed a 4-year deal in March

As you very likely recall, Bell sat out the 2018 season rather than play a second straight year on a franchise tag with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When free agency began, he quickly signed with the Jets on a four-year, $52.5 million deal that included $35 million guaranteed.

When New York fired Mike Maccagnan as general manager after signing Bell, there were reports that head coach Adam Gase didn’t want Bell, not at the amount of money it took to sign the two-time All-Pro.

