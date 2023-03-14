Report: Jets have Randall Cobb “on their radar” as free agent target

While nothing has been confirmed, all signs currently point toward Aaron Rodgers soon getting traded to the Jets.

That’s backed up by New York targeting receiver Allen Lazard, who shares a solid connection with Rodgers.

Now there’s reporting that another one of Rodgers’ favorite targets could be on the way to join Rodgers with the Jets.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets have Randall Cobb “on their radar” for the coming days of free agency.

Cobb rejoined the Packers in 2021 after spending a season with Dallas and a season with Houston. Famously, Rodgers encouraged the Packers to bring Cobb back.

The receiver caught 28 passes for 375 yards with five touchdowns in 2021. Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards with one TD in 13 games last season.

Cobb, who turns 33 in August, has spent a total of 10 seasons with Rodgers starting in 2011.

