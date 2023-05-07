Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence signed a contract extension with the Giants this week, but it doesn’t look like another defensive tackle who calls MetLife Stadium home is on the verge of signing one.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said recently that he is “optimistic and hopeful” about reaching an agreement with Quinnen Williams on a new deal. Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that the two sides are not close to striking a deal, however.

Lawrence’s extension followed new deals for Jeffery Simmons and Daron Payne that have given shape to the top of the market for defensive tackles. That hasn’t been enough to get things rolling for Williams and the Jets, but it should help the process at some point.

Williams is currently set to play the 2023 season on his fifth-year option at a salary of $9.594 million. He has not been taking part in the team’s voluntary workouts this spring.

Report: Jets, Quinnen Williams not close to contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk