Jets QB Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; Mike White named starter

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

The question to bench Wilson came from his performance during Week 11. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season.

He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes to lead the Jets' offense to three measly points.

On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh said he was "not committed" to starting Wilson this coming Sunday and acknowledged he had informed the team. In turn, the team decided to hand the keys to White to help them stay relevant in the AFC playoff picture.

White played in and started three games last season, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record. He recorded under 1,000 yards passing, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions during that span.

The veteran was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets signed him in 2019, and he's hopped between the active roster and the practice squad since.

RELATED: How 'sharing scars' helped Eddie Jackson grow as team leader

On the flip side, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is also questionable for Sunday's game. He injured his left shoulder late during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. 

On Tuesday, NFL Network reported the team is "optimistic" he will play. But, he's still designated "day-to-day" by head coach Matt Eberflus.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Jets bench Zach Wilson

    Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson, the 2021 NFL draft second overall pick who turned in a disastrous game in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, will not start this week against the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s unclear who will start in Wilson’s place. Joe Flacco started at [more]

  • Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears

    Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. “Zach's career here is not over,” Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback “reset” with the hope Wilson plays again this season.

  • Zach Wilson will not start Week 12 vs. Bears

    Zach Wilson has been benched

  • Why James Cleverly wants new relationship with Africa

    The foreign secretary tells the BBC he wants to focus on the future and not the past.

  • Jets bench Zach Wilson for Sunday's matchup with Bears, to start Mike White

    The Jets are benching Zach Wilson against the Chicago Bears after a poor performance this past Sunday.

  • Analysis-China's great reopening may come too late for many businesses

    The culinary tourism business of Brian Bergey and his wife Ruixi Hu has persevered in China through three years of harsh COVID-19 restrictions. "I remain fairly pessimistic about the quote-unquote reopening of China," said Bergey. China, the last among major countries not treating COVID as endemic, this month unveiled 20 new steps that eased its stringent anti-COVID policies.

  • Melvin Gordon posts funny farewell to Broncos Country

    Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.

  • Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games

    Here is a look at the record for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears in Thanksgiving games.

  • Jets name Mike White starter for Week 12 against Bears

    Mike White will start Week 12

  • ESPN links Sean Payton to potential Chargers, Cardinals head coach openings

    Neither the Chargers nor the Cardinals have fired their head coach, but ESPN linked Sean Payton to both jobs -- if they open up:

  • Lebby: 'It's me being too conservative'

    When Oklahoma took a 28-0 lead against Oklahoma State in the first quarter Saturday night, OU fans had visions of an

  • NFL Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers are feeling great, baby

    From Jimmy Garoppolo winning in Mexico City to Zach Wilson finding trouble in New York, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, bad and the ugly from Week 11.

  • Turkey releases video of air operation against Syria

    STORY: Erdogan added that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient after an escalation in retaliatory strikes.Ankara launched air operations at the weekend in retaliation for an Istanbul bomb attack a week earlier that killed six people, and which it blamed on the YPG. Nobody has claimed responsibility and the PKK and YPG have denied involvement.Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the army had hit 471 targets in Syria and Iraq since the weekend in what he said was Turkey's biggest air operation of recent times.The YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the Turkish military attacked north and eastern Syria for a third day on Tuesday (November 22), using aircraft, drones and heavy artillery, with civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a school among the targets hit.The United States has allied with the SDF in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, causing a deep rift with Turkey.

  • Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City

    The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]

  • Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

    The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.

  • Report: Cardinals fired Sean Kugler for groping a woman in Mexico City

    On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]

  • The Thanksgiving Sweat: A betting preview of all three NFL games on Turkey Day

    There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.

  • Charvarius Ward sounds off on “steroid boy” DeAndre Hopkins

    The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]

  • Charvarius Ward slams 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins after 49ers-Cardinals

    Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.

  • This camera angle of Marcus Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome

    This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.