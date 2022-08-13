Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with right knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be out two to four weeks after sustaining a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee.

The news of the extent of Wilson's injury was first reported by the New York Post.

Wilson was injured in the first quarter of New York's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday when he scrambled out of the pocket to avoid a pass rush.

Wilson, the Jets second-year quarterback, will have arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury.

He injured the same knee last year when he sprained his right PCL, causing him to miss four weeks of action.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Jets came into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. Joe Flacco, who did not play Friday night, is slated as the backup. Mike White, who started three games in 2021, and Chris Streveler will also vie for snaps while Wilson is out. The Jets open the regular season Sept. 11 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, completed 56 percent of his passes last season for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Jets, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past 11 seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zach Wilson: Jets QB to miss time with right knee injury, surgery