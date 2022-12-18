Report: Jets QB Mike White to miss Week 16 vs. Jaguars

Hours ahead of a Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, there was some breaking news about the quarterback situation of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next opponent, the New York Jets.

The Jets are set to turn back to Zach Wilson on Sunday, and aren’t expected to have Mike White any time soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, White suffered three rib fractures during New York’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Not surprising but @RapSheet says #Jets QB Mike White is out ‘at least 2 weeks’ with 3 rib fractures. Which means it’s Zach Wilson time vs #Lions today + #Jaguars on #TNF & we’ll see what he does with it. 🎥 @nflnetwork #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/LULSkKUTxL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 18, 2022

The injury is projected to keep White out “at least two weeks,” according to Rapoport, and that includes the Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 16 against the Jaguars.

Wilson, 23, was the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, taken one selection after the Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence. After throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a rookie, Wilson was benched after seven games this season with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

New York was 5-2 in Wilson’s seven starts due mostly to a defense that is third in the NFL in yards allowed.

White threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts before suffering his injury against the Bills. He only missed a handful of snaps despite his rib fractures and was replaced in the lineup during those plays by Joe Flacco.

