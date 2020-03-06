Upgrading the offensive line is a priority for the Jets this offseason, so it’s no shock to hear their name come up in conjunction with left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams has been given permission to seek a trade by Washington and Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports that the Jets are one of the teams pursuing the veteran.

The Jets had Kelvin Beachum at left tackle last season, but he’s set for free agency and the team would likely be in the market for a new player at the spot even if Beachum remained under contract. The Jets have also been linked to a free agent run at Titans right tackle Jack Conklin and many mock drafts predict that they’ll take a tackle in the first round next month.

With left guard Alex Lewis and center Ryan Kalil also set for free agency, the Jets will likely be linked to some interior linemen in the coming weeks as well.

Report: Jets pursuing Trent Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk