Report: Jets to pursue Davante Adams again in the offseason

The day after the trade deadline came and went, Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that the Jets had tried to trade for Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Not surprisingly, the Jets plan to try it again Adams in 2024.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Jets will make another run at Adams after the current season ends.

For the Raiders, the cap situation is no different. Traded this year (after June 1) or traded next year (before June 1), and Adams would trigger a $23.55 million cap charge for the Raiders in 2024.

For the Jets, the trade reunites Adams and Aaron Rodgers. And Nathaniel Hackett. And Allen Lazard. And Randall Cobb.

And in the offseason, the Raiders could try to get a better deal than if they had rushed a trade on Halloween. Of course, if Adams only wants to play for the Jets as of 2024, that won't do much for the trade leverage in March.