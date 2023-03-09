Report: Jets optimistic about landing Aaron Rodgers

The Jets have returned from meeting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and word is that they are feeling good about spending a lot more time with Rodgers in the future.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that team owner Woody Johnson left the meeting with Rodgers feeling excited about the match with the quarterback. He and the rest of the traveling party — General Manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were also there — returned to New Jersey feeling optimistic that they will be able to bring Rodgers to the team.

Visiting with and selling Rodgers on the Jets was part of that process and another part involves working out trade compensation with the Packers. There doesn’t appear to be a bidding war, so the Packers’ bid to maximize their return could hinge on being willing to eat some of the money owed to Rodgers in order to improve the assets coming back to Green Bay.

Next week’s start to the league year may not be a deadline to getting a trade done, but both teams would likely prefer to have things settled before they start moving on to free agency so the next few days could bring some resolution to the Rodgers situation.

