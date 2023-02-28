Report: Jets ‘open’ to luring Daniel Jones away from Giants

If the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones can’t reach a long-term agreement and he isn’t franchised by March 15, expect the New York Jets to come calling.

The Jets are “open to all possibilities” as they search for their next quarterback and that includes luring Jones away from the Giants, reports Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

They’re exploring everything, from Rodgers and Carr, to Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo, to even the idea of bringing Geno Smith back or luring Daniel Jones from across town.

Retired Giants running back Tiki Barber had previously pondered the possibility of Jones landing with the Jets.

“If the Jets get stuck with nobody … forget possible. It could be a reality,” Barber said last week on WFAN. “If they get stuck with nobody, the guy who’s across the town, Daniel Jones, is more valuable to them than he is to the New York Giants. They didn’t draft Daniel Jones. They still got a lot of pieces they got to get in place before they’re viable — before they can even beat the Eagles. Daniel Jones makes a lot of sense for the Jets, as crazy as it sounds.”

Even with negotiations between the Giants and Jones off to a “bumpy” start, the chances of him ending up with the Jets are slim to none.

General manager Joe Schoen is intent on keeping Jones with the Giants and although he would prefer avoiding the franchise tag, it is a likely option in the event a new contract can’t be agreed to by March 15.

But improbable doesn’t mean impossible and this may be something worth keeping an eye on.

