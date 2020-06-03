The Jets gained $11 million in salary-cap space this week when Trumaine Johnson’s deal came off the books. They now have $25.2 million in cap space, fourth in the league, according to the NFL Players Association.

That gives them pretty of room to make a run at pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney if they want.

Except they don’t, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

While the Jets did talk to the pass rusher’s representation, the Jets never had serious interest in Clowney and “their position hasn’t changed” even with the extra cap space, according to Cimini.

Clowney’s options seemingly are drying up.

He is the top free agent from PFT’s top 100 list still on the open market.

Report: Jets never had serious interest in Jadeveon Clowney, still don’t originally appeared on Pro Football Talk