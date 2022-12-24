Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says Glazer, got even worse after Thursday night’s embarrassing performance at home against the Jaguars.

Wilson has fully-guaranteed salaries of $3.855 million in 2023 and $5.453 million in 2024. It’s not a ridiculous amount to pay for a backup, but they Jets may have to shoulder some of the burden in order to make a trade happen.

Whatever they do, it’s smart to let Wilson get a fresh start someone where. Some teams would be tempted to squat on Wilson, for fear of him getting a Cris Carter-style wakeup call after being dumped.

With more and more college players making more and more NIL money, high-end quarterbacks will be paying more and more attention than ever to how teams treat young players. If the Jets don’t do right by Wilson, their inevitable next potential Joe Namath may say “no thanks,” for fear of enduring a similar outcome.

However it plays out, Wilson’s time in New York has played itself out. We’ll see where he ends up next, and whether he’ll be any better with a new team, remains to be seen.

His best play could be to go to a team like the Chiefs, and learn for a year or two from Patrick Mahomes. Wilson has the high-end capabilities. But he trips over the easy stuff, as he tries to hard to make a superhuman play.

Report: Jets to move on from Zach Wilson after the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk