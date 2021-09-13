Report: Jets LT Mekhi Becton to have surgery after dislocating kneecap, out 4-5 weeks

There's good news and bad news for New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was carted off to the locker room in serious pain in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Here's the good news: While it was initially feared that Becton had sustained a season-ending MCL injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he actually dislocated his kneecap. The medical staff apparently popped it back in place, which was probably pretty painful, but much simpler than dealing with an MCL injury.

And now here's the bad news: While Becton avoided a season-ending injury, he's reportedly going to be out for a number of weeks anyway. According to Rapoport, Becton will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee to clear out loose bodies and repair the cartilage that was damaged when he dislocated his kneecap. Recovery time? Four to five weeks.

Not great for Jets, even worse for Zach Wilson

Missing Becton for four to five weeks isn't great for the Jets, but it's especially bad for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Sunday's game was Wilson's NFL debut, and he faced an incredible amount of pressure from the Panthers every single time the ball was snapped. The offensive line just wasn't up to the task of protecting Wilson, who was sacked six times.

That same offensive line — which was already having a difficult time — now has to protect Wilson without Becton. Wilson might want to think about buying a pair of cleats with little rockets attached to them, or at the very least invest in some Michelin Man level pads.