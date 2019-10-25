Report: Jets listening to offers for Leonard Williams

The Jets are getting calls about a potential trade for defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and they are listening, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract and likely headed for a big pay day as an unrestricted free agent in March. The Jets drafted defensive lineman Quinnen Williams third overall in April.

The Jets have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to deal Leonard Williams if they get an offer to their liking. The Rams traded a third-round choice and a fifth-round choice to the Jaguars for linebacker Dante Fowler at the deadline last year.

Vacchiano listed the Eagles and the Chiefs as teams with potential interest.

Despite having no sacks this season, Williams does a lot of the dirty work for the Jets and can play end or tackle. He is owed $8.35 million on his $14.2 million salary for this season.

Williams, 25, was the sixth overall choice in 2015. He has made 236 tackles, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 70 career games.

Jets coach Adam Gase said “anything’s possible, but I like the way our team is” 10 days ago when asked about the possibility of trading Williams. The Jets, though, apparently haven’t yet said “no” to teams inquiring about Williams.