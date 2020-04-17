Report: Jets' Jamal Adams plans to skip offseason program amid lack of contract talk

The New York Jets have a problem on their hands.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams will reportedly not participate in the voluntary virtual offseason programs that begin later this month, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Adams is on the final year of his four-year rookie contract and the Jets have reportedly not expressed any interest in extending his contract.

When the NFL’s voluntary virtual off-season program opens this month, Jets’ All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate, per league sources. The Jets have not expressed any official interest in extending Adams thus far in the off-season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

Adams on last year of rookie contract

The rookie contract Adams, 24, signed was for an average of $5.6 million per year, according to Spotrac, and he’s set to earn $3.6 million in 2020. That ranks 36th among safeties. His guaranteed overall contract of $22.3 million ranks fifth. He had 75 total tackles and 6.5 sacks last season, earning his first All-Pro nod and second Pro Bowl selection.

The Jets entertained offers for Adams at last year’s trade deadline and the Dallas Cowboys expressed interest up until the last hour of the day. They reportedly balked at the price. Adams denied reports he had asked to be traded, insisting he wants to be in New York and executives “went behind my back.”

It would make Adams one of the rare players to be extended if the Jets decide to do it, per ESPN. From 2011 through 2016 only 15 of 191 first-round picks received extensions after their third year in the league. Those include only four defensive players, headlined by J.J. Watt and Luke Kuechly, per ESPN.

Jamal Adams will reportedly skip offseason virtual workouts, a blow to hopes the sides will come to a contract extension. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NFL announces virtual offseason workouts

The NFL and NFL Players Association approved “virtual” offseason workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down sports leagues and businesses worldwide. They are still completely voluntary.

Story continues

Teams will use classroom instruction, workouts and non-football education programs using online tools and platforms with their players. It has some concerned about rookies development in the league since they won’t have in-person work ahead of their first professional minutes.

The program starts April 20 for teams with new coaches and April 27 for those with returning coaches. It runs through May 15. Players will receive their offseason bonuses for the work.

The league still hopes to start its season as scheduled this autumn.

More from Yahoo Sports:



