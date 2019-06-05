Report: Jets impressed by Scott Fitterer in G.M. interviews

When it comes to handicapping the field of candidates to replace Mike Maccagnan as general manager of the New York Jets, the general consensus has been it’s Joe Douglas and everybody else.

While Douglas, the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles, has interviewed for the job and has strong ties with head coach Adam Gase, the rush to give him the job may be a bit premature.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Tuesday that Seattle Seahawks Co-Director of Player Personnel Scott Fitterer made a strong impression on the Jets during his interview for the job on Friday.

“The presumptive favorite is Joe Douglas from the Philadelphia Eagles,” Rapoport said. “And it has been pretty clear from the beginning that at the least he would have a very good shot at this based on his relationship with Adam Gase and based on his prowess in the front office with the Eagles. But I would add one thing, do not discount Scott Fitterer from the Seahawks. I know everyone assumes it’s going to be Joe Douglas’ job and it may be, but from what I am told, Fitterer was incredibly impressive. They like his body of work, they like him as a guy, which everyone around the league seems to. He also is expected to be in the mix at the end likely with Joe Douglas for the Jets.”

Mike Garafolo of the network added there has been “buzz” regarding Fitterer in recent days.

Fitterer has worked for the Seahawks since 2001 and currently serves as Seattle’s co-director of player personnel alongside Trent Kirchner, who has also been a candidate for G.M. jobs in recent years. Fitterer joined the team as an area scout in 2001 and the club promoted him to director of college scouting in 2010 when Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over the front office.