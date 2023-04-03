Report: Jets ‘hope to sign’ ex-Titans C Ben Jones

Former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones remains available in free agency, but the New York Jets are reportedly interested in signing the veteran offensive lineman.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets “hope to sign” Jones, who is apparently their primary target for their vacant center role ahead of 2022 starter, Connor McGovern.

They still hope to sign former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones. If that falls through, they could turn back to Connor McGovern on a one-year deal. Free agency hasn’t worked out as planned for McGovern, who started 48 games for the Jets from 2020 to 2022. He wanted a long-term deal, but the market has dried up.

This is the second time Jones has been linked to the Jets this offseason after the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported last month that there was interest between the two sides.

Jones remains the best center on the open market and would provide an upgrade for the Jets, who are looking to beef up their offensive line with Aaron Rodgers expected to land in the Big Apple at some point.

Jones played at a high level once again in 2022, but the concern with the 33-year-old is the pair of concussions he suffered, which led many to believe he might retire.

Wherever Jones lands, I hope it’s with a team that has a chance at a Super Bowl ring. With Rodgers and an elite defense, the Jets are one of those teams.

