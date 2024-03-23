Report: Jets ‘highly motivated’ to secure deal with Jadeveon Clowney

The Jets recently met with free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and the team seems very determined to get a deal done with the former No. 1 pick.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Jets and Clowney have remained “in constant contact” and a source told Schultz the Jets are “highly motivated” to try and secure a deal with Clowney.

The Jets do have competition for Clowney’s services. Schultz reports the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers are also interested in Clowney, who tied a career-high 9.5 sacks last season for the Ravens. Clowney appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, with 15 starts, and also started both playoff games for the Ravens. It was his first time playing a full season since 2017 with the Houston Texans, a season in which he also recorded 9.5 sacks.

Clowney has reached at least nine sacks in four of the last seven seasons, doing so for the Texans, Browns and Ravens. Clowney has also spent time with the Seahawks (2019) and Titans (2020).

The Jets would love to land Clowney to help fill the void left from the loss of Bryce Huff and his ten sacks to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. The Jets are hovering around $8.5 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, though that number doesn’t yet reflect the contract of re-signed defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Chances are, if the Jets sign Clowney, they will use void years to lessen the cap hit, as they have with Tyron Smith and Mike Williams.

