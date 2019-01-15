Report: Jets finalizing deal to make Gregg Williams defensive coordinator

One day after introducing Adam Gase (and his eyes) as their newest head coach, the rest of the New York Jets’ coaching staff is coming together – including their defensive coordinator.

Gregg Williams to be defensive coordinator

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets and Gregg Williams are finalizing a deal for Williams to be the team’s defensive coordinator.

Gregg Williams, fired by the Cleveland Browns, will reportedly be hired by the New York Jets as defensive coordinator. (AP)

In terms of personality, Gase and Williams seems to be opposites, but with Gase so involved in the offense and development of quarterback Sam Darnold, Williams was targeted to be in charge of the defense.

In 20 years as a defensive coordinator or head coach with seven teams, Williams’ defense has finished top 10 in yards seven times, and top 10 in points allowed five times.

Williams left Cleveland after being passed over

Williams was with the Cleveland Browns in 2017-18, and finished the 2018 season as interim head coach after Hue Jackson was fired.

The 60-year-old, who has one previous stint as a head coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03, did interview with the Browns to have the interim tag dropped and remain head coach. But he was passed over for Freddie Kitchens, and then let go by the team.

