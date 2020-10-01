Report: Jets coach Adam Gase won't be fired if team loses Thursday, for some reason

How bad can things get for the New York Jets under head coach Adam Gase? It seems like we’re going to find out.

Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that despite an 0-3 start to the season, Gase is not at risk of losing his job if the Jets lose their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos.

However, heading into tonight's matchup against the Denver Broncos on the NFL Network, it does not appear Gase's job hangs in the balance pending the result of the game. According to those informed of the decision-making, the thinking is that firing Gase would not only be counterproductive in general, but also potentially damaging to quarterback Sam Darnold.

On its face, that seems hilarious. The Jets aren’t just 0-3, they’ve lost those games by a combined score of 94-37. They lost their last two games by a combined score of 67-20. At times they’ve looked like a high school JV team that accidentally wandered into a stadium and somehow ended up facing a professional football team. That sounds like the plot of a heartwarming underdog sports movie, but it’s not. It’s the actual Jets, who are ostensibly a pro football team.

It’s also hard to see how replacing Gase just four games into the season would be damaging to quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been let down by Gase and pretty much everyone else in the Jets organization. Regardless of how anyone sees his overall talent and potential, he’s being expected to do an extraordinary amount of work for the Jets while being surrounded by an assemblage of questionable talent and terrible coaches.

Jets head coach Adam Gase may be the luckiest guy in the NFL, since he's reportedly in no danger of losing his job even if the Jets lose to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) More

What is Gase actually doing to improve?

Beyond the mess on the field, Gase gives the organization nothing but terrible PR. He’s intense and off-putting. The answers he gives to every question sound like they’re coming from a world that exists only inside his own head.

During a Zoom call on Tuesday, Gase said that he likes the approach and general attitude of his 0-3 team, and then this is how he described it. Via Newsday:

"Guys are talking about how to clean things up, talking about what we need to do to fix things," Gase said on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. "Guys are trying to figure out the little details of where are we going wrong and how can we fix it? "I like the fact that guys are looking for solutions instead of [expletive] and complaining and not really working in the right direction. I feel like our guys are looking for the right things, looking to the solutions to the problems."

The team is 0-3 and often appears to be struggling with basic football competence. There are no “little details” of where they’re going wrong. There are big, honking, obvious reasons things are going badly. And while it’s nice that they’re not “complaining,” maybe they should be.

Gase says his guys are looking for solutions to the problems, but what exactly is he doing? Is he changing anything at all in response to the blazing, stinky garbage fire his team has resembled over the first three games of the season?

Continuing to employ Gase seems like the most counterproductive thing the Jets could do. But despite a laundry list of reasons not to, they seem bound and determined to continue doing it.

