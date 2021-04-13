Report: Jets, Broncos will attend Justin Fields’ second Pro Day

Prospects were not allowed to have private workouts with teams, but several quarterbacks have had more than one Pro Day. Ohio State’s Justin Fields will have his second Pro Day on Wednesday, and it sounds as if he will have more than a few interested pro scouts.

The 49ers, Patriots and Falcons previously were reported as sending representatives to Columbus, and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Jets and Broncos also will attend the workout.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and Broncos General Manager George Paton were on hand for Fields’ first Pro Day last week, per Breer. It is unclear whom the Broncos and Jets will send to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The Jets, who select second overall, are expected to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, so it’s possible they are merely crossing their t’s and dotting their i’s. Or they could be attending to watch cornerback Shaun Wade as well as anyone else who works out.

The Broncos, who select ninth, are on the lookout for competition at the position with Drew Lock.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will hold his second Pro Day next Monday.

