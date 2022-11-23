Report: Jets benching Zach Wilson after QB's awful game vs. Patriots

Zach Wilson looks like the latest Jets QB the Patriots have broken originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Bill Belichick graveyard of NFL quarterbacks may have added another New York Jets tombstone.

Zach Wilson delivered another dreadful performance Sunday against the Patriots, completing just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the Jets' 10-3 loss to New England. Wilson's lack of accountability after that performance apparently frustrated some of his Jets teammates, and head coach Robert Saleh said it was no guarantee Wilson would start in Week 12.

Now, it appears Wilson has officially lost his job, with players being informed Wednesday that the second-year quarterback won't start this weekend against the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson has a 5-2 record as a starter this season, but both losses have come to the Patriots in brutal fashion. Wilson threw three interceptions in a Week 8 home loss to New England, and has yet to beat the Patriots in four career starts, with two touchdown passes and seven interceptions in those contests.

But if it's any consolation for the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's not the only Jets QB who has had his career derailed by Belichick's Patriots.

The most recent example is Sam Darnold, who famously saw "ghosts" during a 2019 matchup with New England in which he threw four interceptions en route to a 33-0 loss. Darnold never beat the Patriots in three matchups with New York and was traded to the Carolina Panthers for draft picks in 2021.

We also can't forget Mark Sanchez, whose infamous "Butt Fumble" in a 2012 Thanksgiving matchup with the Patriots just enjoyed its 10-year anniversary. While Sanchez actually was able to win a few games against New England -- including an upset in the 2010 Wild Card Round -- the Butt Fumble marked the beginning of the end of his New York tenure. Sanchez went 6-9 as a starter in 2012, missed the entire 2013 season due to injury and joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.

Will Wilson suffer a similar fate in New York? He still has two years remaining on his rookie contract to redeem himself, but it certainly looks like he's heading down a familiar path.