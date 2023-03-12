Report: Jets agree to terms with LB Quincy Williams on 3-year deal

Breaking News:

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets have taken care of one of their own soon-to-be free agents just before legal tampering was set to open Monday afternoon.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jets have agreed to terms with linebacker Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million contract that can max out at $21 million with incentives. The contract includes $9 million in guarantees.

Williams is coming off his second consecutive 100-tackle season and became a key cog in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense. He was arguably one of the top free agents that the Jets needed to re-sign and they do so just before he was set to hit the open market.

